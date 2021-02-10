Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet's fourth-quarter 2020 results beat estimates and grew year over year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to hurt its profitability in the near future. Additionally, acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Nonetheless, the fourth quarter saw stellar growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins are a key driver. Strategic investments in developing powerful products and services, efforts to expand into adjacent addressable markets and boost global sales force aided Fortinet’s quarterly performance.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $160.93. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 400,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

