Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,573 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

