Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $636.46 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

