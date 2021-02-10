Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

TGT opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

