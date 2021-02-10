Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,519 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

PRU opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

