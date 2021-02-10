Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $14.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.