Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $135,000 Position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

