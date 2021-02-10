Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Brightworth boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

