Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $94,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

