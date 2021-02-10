Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $178,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

