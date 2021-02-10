FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.65-7.35 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.19. 42,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,981. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

