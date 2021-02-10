Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 37 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $570.53 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.64 and its 200 day moving average is $516.98. The company has a market capitalization of $353.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.