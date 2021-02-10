Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,111,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

