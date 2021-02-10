Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 70 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

