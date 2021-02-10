Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $352,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

