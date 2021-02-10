Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

