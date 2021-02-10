Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

