Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

