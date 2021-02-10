Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.74. 14,628,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 8,910,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

