Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

