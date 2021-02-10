Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SYN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

