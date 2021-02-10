Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.