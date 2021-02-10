Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 235,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

