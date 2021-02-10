FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. 3,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,586. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

