FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $39.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

FE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

