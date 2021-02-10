First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.