First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 66,272 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $59,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

