First Trust Advisors LP Has $63.75 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 314.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $63,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $259.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.84. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

