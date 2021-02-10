First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $62,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

