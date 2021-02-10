First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,041,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $65,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 42.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

