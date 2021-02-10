First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 44,986 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $56,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

GNTX opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

