First Interstate Bank Sells 1,694 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. 138,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.