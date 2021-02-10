First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,223 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.20. 38,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

