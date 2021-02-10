First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 900 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,896. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.80. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,561. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.48.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

