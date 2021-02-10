First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.97 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $156.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $604.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

FFBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 314,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

