First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.41

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 6112967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$184.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

About First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

