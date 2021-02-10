First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $708.00

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $708.00 and last traded at $708.00, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $687.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

