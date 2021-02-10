Financial Review: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) vs. Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dundee and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -313.10% -26.39% -16.51% Sculptor Capital Management 1.22% 74.87% 9.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dundee and Sculptor Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 4.72 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.65 $7.05 million $3.11 5.74

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Dundee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

