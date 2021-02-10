Financial Review: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 6,855.29 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.54

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genetic Technologies and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.22%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Oyster Point Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

