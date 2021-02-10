Financial Comparison: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuinStreet and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58% TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.66 $18.10 million $0.34 72.41 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.40 $212.00 million $2.90 27.89

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuinStreet and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats QuinStreet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

