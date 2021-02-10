Financial Comparison: Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ATA Creativity Global and Chineseinvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Chineseinvestors.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 10.76 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.67 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Chineseinvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Chineseinvestors.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On June 18, 2020, Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

