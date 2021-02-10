Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS stock opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

