Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

NYSE:FIS opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of -738.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

