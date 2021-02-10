Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 403,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 71,242 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 402,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 223,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.90. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

