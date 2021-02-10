FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 303,752 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.