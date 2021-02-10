FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,252 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

AMLP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

