Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $209.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Ferrari by 40.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after buying an additional 529,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Ferrari by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,159,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,158,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

