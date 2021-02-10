FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $56,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.38. 25,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,646. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

