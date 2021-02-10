Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

