Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

